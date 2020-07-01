Millie Mackintosh shares incredible photo of daughter Sienna moments after birth The new mum welcomed her first child with Hugo Taylor in May

Millie Mackintosh delighted fans on Wednesday after she shared a beautiful photo of her daughter Sienna, just moments after her birth on 1 May.

The sweet image shows Millie on the operating table cradling her new daughter, while her husband Hugo Taylor gazes upon their new arrival as he plants a gentle kiss on Millie's head.

Millie detailed her emotional birth experience in a lengthy post to caption the family shot, admitting that while she was "nervous and terrified" about giving birth in the midst of a pandemic, she was delighted with her "smooth and positive" experience.

MORE: Millie Mackintosh's secret tribute to daughter Sienna revealed

Millie Mackintosh and Hugo Taylor welcomed their first child in May

Last month, the new mum spoke exclusively to HELLO! about her positive birth experience, revealing that she had a planned Caesarean after the couple found out at 28 weeks that their baby daughter was in the breech position.

"All I remember is my classical playlist in the background, a lot of things going on; then, before I knew it, someone was handing me my baby. When I first saw her, I cried. I remember thinking: 'Oh my God, this is really real.' Even though you've been carrying a baby for nine months, you still can't quite believe it until you meet her. I definitely felt a surge of love in that moment."

MORE: Millie Mackintosh unveils dreamy Grecian garden makeover: Get the look

Millie was forced to have a C-Section

Covid-19 has meant restrictions around maternity wards, with individual hospitals assessing birthing-partner protocol, but Millie was delighted Hugo was authorised to be present at the birth. "I felt really lucky to have him there holding my hand for that special moment. It was incredible," she said. "From the moment Hugo first saw and held her, he was obsessed. That first night, I had her on my chest the entire time and was like: 'Wow, she's finally here.' I did a lot of staring at her and crying."

Echoing what she told HELLO! in her Instagram caption, Millie added of Hugo: "Because I was lying flat on the operating table I couldn’t quite see Sienna’s face, so I asked Hugo to hold her. That image of him holding her for the first time will stay etched in my memory forever. All ten fingers, all ten toes and curious little eyes blinking back at us."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.