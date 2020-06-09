Millie Mackintosh shares emotional birth experience with baby daughter in lockdown The new mum welcomed her first child with Hugo Taylor in May

Millie Mackintosh has exclusively opened up about her positive birth experience in this week's issue of HELLO! magazine. The new mum, who welcomed her first child with husband Hugo Taylor in May, revealed that she had a planned Caesarean after the couple found out at 28 weeks that their baby daughter was in the breech position.

Millie, 30, felt "really calm" at the prospect of the birth, telling HELLO!: "All I remember is my classical playlist in the background, a lot of things going on; then, before I knew it, someone was handing me my baby. When I first saw her, I cried. I remember thinking: 'Oh my God, this is really real.' Even though you've been carrying a baby for nine months, you still can't quite believe it until you meet her. I definitely felt a surge of love in that moment."

The couple welcomed their daughter in May

Covid-19 has meant restrictions around maternity wards, with individual hospitals assessing birthing-partner protocol, but Millie was delighted Hugo was authorised to be present at the birth. "I felt really lucky to have him there holding my hand for that special moment. It was incredible," she says. "From the moment Hugo first saw and held her, he was obsessed. That first night, I had her on my chest the entire time and was like: 'Wow, she's finally here.' I did a lot of staring at her and crying."

The new family were given time to bond before Hugo had to return alone to their West London home, where our photoshoot took place, following social distancing guidelines. Millie kept in constant contact with her husband via FaceTime, before returning home with Sienna two days after the birth. "It was hard for Hugo being at home, but he was amazing and got the house really ready, put all my favourite foods in the fridge, some fresh flowers in the kitchen – he was really thoughtful," she says.

