Millie Mackintosh and Hugo Taylor share first picture of baby daughter four weeks after birth The couple welcomed their baby girl earlier this month

Millie Mackintosh and Hugo Taylor have shared their first family picture on Instagram, four weeks after their daughter's birth.

Proud mum Millie took to Instagram on Friday morning to share the most adorable black and white snap taken inside their home. "The first four weeks of your life have been the best four weeks of mine. Thank you for making me a mummy darling girl," the caption read.

In the picture, the new parents can be seen standing in their kitchen while cooing over their baby girl, who is wearing an adorable sun hat and white babygrow.

Millie and Hugo welcomed their daughter earlier this month

The couple announced the birth of their first child exclusively to HELLO! earlier this month. "We are delighted to announce the arrival of our darling girl who arrived on Friday 1 May at 1:21pm, weighing a very healthy seven pounds. We are eternally grateful to the doctors, nurses and midwives for taking such good care of us. Mum and baby are both doing incredibly well and we are looking forward to bringing our daughter home and spending time together as a family."

Millie and Hugo also shared their pregnancy announcement exclusively in HELLO! in November last year, confirming that they were expecting a daughter. "Hearing her heartbeat for the first time with Hugo by my side was one of the most amazing moments of my life so far," Millie told HELLO!. "I feel very lucky. I can't wait to feel that bond and for her to sleep on my chest and breathe in that baby smell."

After getting an exciting first glimpse of their daughter during a scan, Millie told us: "She's got long legs - Hugo thinks she's going to be really tall like him. I'm so excited it's a girl." She added: "I would've been delighted with either, but when I found out we were having a girl, I suddenly realised this is what I really wanted."