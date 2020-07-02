Call the Midwife's Helen George's daughter Wren Ivy is so grown up in latest snap The actress shared a gorgeous picture of her two-year-old daughter

Helen George has shared a rare photo of her only daughter with partner Jack Ashton, and she is so grown up!

The Call the Midwife actress shared a loving picture of Wren Ivy alongside her dad Jack to mark Father's Day a couple of weeks ago.

Helen shared the loveliest picture of her daughter and partner to mark Father's Day

"Happy Father's Day my love, we're bloody lucky to have you xx," she wrote alongside the rare snap.

The picture shows her two-year-old daughter, who turns three in September, up on her dad's shoulders with Jack looking towards the camera. The lovely shot seems to have been taken during a relaxing walk through the woods.

Fans of the star were delighted with the post. "Your little girl is a true little doll! Enjoy each other!" one wrote, whilst another one said: "Wren is so beautiful..."

Most followers, however, were surprised that Helen and Jack were together in real life, having not realised before.

"I didn't realise you two were together!! This has made me smile so much," one remarked. A second follower said: "As if you're together in real life this has made my day."

Helen and Jack welcomes daughter Wren Ivy in 2017

"Omg I didn't know you were a real life couple, love it!" commented a third.

Both Helen and Jack found love following the actress' split from husband Oliver Boot in August 2015; they met on the set of the BBC medical drama, and grew close while filming on location in South Africa.

In 2018, during a candid interview with Stella Magazine, Helen opened up about the early stages of their romance. "It was a slow process," the 36-year-old shared. "All of us on the show are mates. We all hang out together and Jack always really makes me laugh."

Helen stars as Trixie Franklin in the period drama, while Jack played Reverend Tom Hereward – his character left after his TV wife Barbara died in the last series. Heaping praise on her partner, Helen gushed: "He's so unbelievably kind and down to earth, and he's such a great dad."