In her first exclusive shoot and interview inside the West London home she and husband Hugo Taylor moved into six weeks ago, Millie Mackintosh has revealed their baby girl's nursery for the first time. With an entire wall covered in animal wallpaper, featuring a giraffe, an elephant and a flamingo against a jungle backdrop, and shelves of children's books on display, the bright, sunny room is just perfect for an infant.

WATCH: Millie Mackintosh gives us a tour inside her stunning home

"We want to be able to teach her the names of animals when she's getting big enough to say words, and give her an interest in outdoors and nature. I think the theme is quite calming as well, and it's really cute," explains Millie, adding that she has been spending lots of time in the nursery; it's where she goes to relax and meditate.

MORE: When royal ladies wear super cute mini dresses

"To have a mindful moment, and breathe. It feels like a happy and calm space. Mind you it probably won't feel as calm when she's had a poo explosion nappy! But I'm making the most of it for now," explains the 30-year-old fashionista, who admitted to suffering from "severe anxiety" earlier on in her pregnancy, which she reveals has, thankfully, abated now.

Millie said of her mum Georgina: "She's so wise and has been giving me lots of advice"

In the HELLO! shoot, Millie posed for photographs with her mother Georgina in her new home. The couple are expecting a baby girl in May and she says pregnancy has brought her and Hugo closer together. "Pregnancy is very bonding," she told HELLO! "We feel like a family unit now. I talk to the baby a lot, and Hugo does a little bit, but I think it's harder for guys – it's a very different experience for them, and I think their connection comes, really, when the baby arrives. But Hugo has actually started to have really vivid dreams so he's picking up on pregnancy symptoms just from being around me. He's also had back pain – but that's more to do with helping lift me up from the sofa!"

MORE: These are the royals' favourite British pubs - have you been to any?

And she also has the support of her mother. "My mum has been great, and is a sounding board when I'm having a moment of worry. She's so wise and has been giving me lots of advice." The former Made in Chelsea star also tells HELLO! how she won't rush back to work after the birth. "I want to take time out from the outside world to focus on that special time to just bond with her and spend time as a family, and try to figure it out. But I know that life will change massively once she arrives. You can only prepare so much!"

The star is expecting her first child in May

Back in November, Millie and Hugo exclusively announced they were expecting their first child in HELLO! The mum-to-be revealed she was having a girl, due in May. "Hearing her heartbeat for the first time with Hugo by my side was one of the most amazing moments of my life so far," said Millie. "I feel very lucky. I can't wait to feel that bond and for her to sleep on my chest and breathe in that baby smell."

After seeing an exciting first glimpse of their daughter during a scan, Millie revealed: "She's got long legs - Hugo thinks she’s going to be really tall like him." She added: "I'm so excited it's a girl. I would've been delighted with either, but when I found out we were having a girl, I suddenly realised this is what I really wanted."

Hugo and Millie married in June 2018

The couple tied the knot in June 2018, in a romantic ceremony at Whithurst Park in West Sussex, which was covered exclusively by HELLO!. The ceremony included thoughtful touches to create a wedding day that fully reflected them and their relationship. As guests entered a stunning marquee for the sit-down meal they were greeted by long wooden tables that were named after the nightclubs the couple frequented, with the bride and groom taking their seats at the Boujis table – a sweet nod to where they first met 12 years ago.

"Even in my wildest dreams I didn't imagine it would be this perfect," Millie told HELLO! of their wedding day, while Hugo agreed: "It's been everything we dreamt of times a thousand. I've never been happier."

Pick up the new issue of HELLO! out on Monday for the full interview.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.