Fearne Cotton opens up about her marriage with Jesse Wood See what the presenter has said about her relationship on their sixth anniversary

Fearne Cotton married her now husband Jesse Wood on 4 July 2014, and today marks their sixth wedding anniversary. Fearne and Jesse, son of Rolling Stone star Ronnie Wood, met in 2011 when Fearne was on a girls' getaway in Ibiza and they quickly became inseparable. Now, Fearne and Jesse have two children, Rex and Honey. Take a look back on their wedding day as they celebrate their milestone, including Fearne's most candid comments over the years…

Fearne and Jesse married at Richmond Registry Office in London

When did Fearne Cotton get married?

Fearne Cotton and Jesse Wood married on 4 July 2014. Jesse popped the question in December 2013, two years after they started dating, and Fearne shared the news on Twitter, writing, "I'm over the moon to tell you that on Sunday Jesse proposed and I happened to say yes." Fearne had previously spoken out about her plans to marry Jesse, but said she was happy to concentrate on her role as a mother, after welcoming their first child Rex in February 2013. "I'd love to get married and I'm sure Jesse would too," she said. "But we don’t have any plans yet – we're so hectic with a baby and two other kids (Jesse's children Arthur and Lola), and we're both working."

Where was Fearne Cotton's wedding?

Fearne Cotton and Jesse Wood tied the knot at Richmond Registry Office in south west London. Shortly before the ceremony, Fearne said, "I can't wait to be a wife. It just feels really solid. I want to have the same surname. I want to feel like we've done it properly." The day after their nuptials Fearne tweeted, "Good morning everyone from a very happy Mr and Mrs Wood."

Where did Fearne Cotton get her wedding dress from?

Fearne opted for a custom made Pucci gown with a tulle skirt, sequined neckline, and wrap-over bodice. Jesse, meanwhile, wore a grey suit and a bright blue tie.

Fearne wore a Pucci bridal gown with a tulle skirt

Who went to Fearne Cotton's wedding?

Fearne and Jesse had a star-studded guest list including Celebrity Juice co-stars Holly Willoughby and Keith Lemon, Dermot O'Leary, Kirsty Gallacher, Denise Van Outen, and McBusted stars Dougie Poynter, Tom, Fletcher, Matt Willis, Harry Judd and Danny Jones.

Holly Willoughby was a guest at Fearne's wedding

What has Fearne Cotton said about her marriage?

Fearne describes her man, who is five years older than her, as "the nicest guy in the world". Six years after their wedding in 2019 in an interview with the Telegraph, she admitted that their love life was following its natural course, saying, "Every marriage takes work. Of course I'm not living this perfect, fairytale life." Nonetheless, the couple seem stronger than ever, and reaching their sixth anniversary is nothing if not proof.

