Dermot O'Leary makes hilarious confession about son Kasper The X Factor star made the comment on Radio 2

Dermot O'Leary has hilariously revealed that he occasionally forgets he's now a dad!

During a chat with James Bay on Radio 2, the X Factor host was asked about his newborn boy, and admitted: "Every now and again you hear noises and you go, 'What’s that noise?', And then you go, 'Oh, that’s my child!'"

Dermot's wife Dee announced the arrival of Kasper in June

Dermot added that little Kaspar is "brilliant", and that he and his wife Dee Koppang are "having a great time". The new dad added that they were in "that sort of lovely foggy period of just, kind of sleepless love".

The happy couple are loving being parents

Dermot and Dee announced that they had welcomed their first son at the end of June. Taking to Instagram, Dee shared a photo of a white onesie printed with the words: "Koppang O'Leary productions Est 2020."

Dee captioned the sweet picture: "Welcome to the world baby Koppang O’Leary... We’re delighted to announce that we’ve had a baby! A little boy born on Tuesday 23rd June 2020 (Sankthansaften/Midsummer for us Norwegians) at 8.19 am, weighing in at 6lb 13oz. Enjoying the cuddles in the newborn bubble... cats yet to be 100% convinced. Lots of love, Dee & Dermot."

Just days later, at the beginning of July, the happy couple revealed their son's name was Kasper.

Announcing the unique moniker live on his BBC radio show, 47-year-old Dermot said: "My lovely son came into the world ten days ago accompanied by Guy Garvey's Elbow. So forgive this moment of brief self-indulgence while we play the song that accompanied that."

Revealing the name, he added: "This is for you Kasper with a K - my wife is very insistent on that. Kasper Koppang O'Leary welcome to the world!"

