Dermot O'Leary is among the many peoples across England who has had their hair chopped – unfortunately for the TV star, his fans were not impressed!

The X Factor presenter, who recently became a first-time dad, took to his Instagram page to reveal he had his hair cut as he showed off the heavy pile of trimmed locks on the salon floor. "Goodbye old friends. What times we've seen together. I'll miss you all," he wrote in the caption. "Vaya con dios [go with God in Spanish]. Responsibly cut by @joemillshair @joeandcosoho."

WATCH: Dermot O'Leary and wife Dee hit the red carpet after sharing pregnancy news

Upon seeing the photo of his hair, fans rushed to share their disappointment as they preferred his "helmet wave". His wife Dee Koppang also added a sad face emoji. Despite the frustration, Dermot is actually yet to unveil his post lockdown hairdo.

"Oh no! I loved you with longer hair," commented one follower, while another said: "Wow that's nearly as much as mine if not more." A third post read: "Oh no - loved your longer locks." A fourth person said: "You killed the 70s helmet wave?!?! Nooooooooooo!!!"

Dermot shared his snap of his chopped hair

Last month, the TV star and his wife announced the birth of their first child – a son called Kasper - four days after his birth. They shared a picture of an adorable baby grow, which had the words "Koppang O'Leary productions Est 2020" written across it.

"Welcome to the world baby Koppang O'Leary... We're delighted to announce that we've had a baby!" he wrote alongside the snap. "A little boy born on Tuesday 23rd June 2020 (Sankthansaften / Midsummer for you Norwegians) at 8.19am, weighing in at 6lb 13oz. Enjoying the cuddles in the newborn bubble... cats yet to be 100% convinced. Lots of love, Dermot & Dee x."

