Dermot O'Leary shares glimpse inside newborn son's first home The X Factor star welcomed his first child in June

Dermot O'Leary gave fans a glimpse inside his newborn son's first home on Thursday – and it looks very baby-friendly.

The new dad and wife Dee Koppang have been hibernating indoors since welcoming their bundle of joy on 23 June – and while we don't know what the couple have named him, we do know that he will be raised in the most beautiful family home.

Taking to Instagram, Dermot shared three images from a photoshoot taken by Dee inside their London abode. Captioning the images, he wrote: "Thanks for the feature @thegentsjournal shot during lockdown at home by @deekoppangoleary."

The first picture shows the TV star standing in front of an open shelving unit, filled with clothes and blankets, although, we imagine it looks very different now that the couple have had to stock up for their son.

A second photo sees Dermot sat on a very comfy-looking brown leather sofa, covered with grey and blue cushions – the perfect place to snuggle with a newborn.

Dermot O'Leary shared a glimpse inside his family home

While the final image appears to have been taken in the couple's gorgeous entrance hall, which has exposed brickwork, a log store and an industrial-style staircase – we wonder how they baby-proofed that!

Dermot and Dee, who married in 2012 after ten years together, welcomed a baby boy last month. They both shared the news on Instagram, each posting a photo of a white onesie printed with the phrase: "Koppang O'Leary productions Est 2020," which had a sweet brown rabbit toy next to it.

They captioned the sweet picture: "Welcome to the world baby Koppang O’Leary... We’re delighted to announce that we’ve had a baby! A little boy born on Tuesday 23rd June 2020 (Sankthansaften/Midsummer for us Norwegians) at 8.19 am, weighing in at 6lb 13oz. Enjoying the cuddles in the newborn bubble... cats yet to be 100% convinced. Lots of love, Dee & Dermot."

