Gemma Atkinson has been showing off her toned figure during the coronavirus pandemic as she gets stuck into workouts with partner Gorka Marquez. However, the mother-of-one has taken to social media to share several pictures of her post-baby body - and Gorka had the sweetest reaction.

Fans were delighted with Gemma's honesty

The former Emmerdale actress reassured fans that it took time for her body to recover following the birth of her daughter Mia on 4 July 2019 and that it is important not to feel pressured to get back to your pre-baby figure. After revealing several women have commented on how they wish they could look like Gemma after a baby, she wrote on Instagram: "Mia is 1 year old in 9wks. It’s taken me ALMOST A YEAR to get my shape back and I’m still not as strong as I was pre-baby. These pictures above are me 6wks after Mia. Fuller faced, softer, heavier with my little pouch but I’m still smiling because my body had just produced a human after carrying her for 9 months. How incredible is that?! That’s what new mums need to remember." And Gorka was among the first to comment, writing: "And I love the way you look in these photos, before Mia, and up to date." How sweet!

The three pictures show Gemma wearing black leggings and a black top rolled up to show her stomach as she posed at different angles. The 35-year-old continued by stating women can re-wear their pre-baby clothes if they're willing to "make some sacrifices", but insisted they should not put a time limit on it. "Please don’t let your head ruin what your wonderful body has accomplished by filling it with fear and doubt and negativity about how you look after becoming a mother. For 3 months at least just let your body rest, recover and focus on your wonderful baby. That's what I did and I’m so glad I did because it’s time I won’t get back," Gemma wrote.

Many fans praised the star for her honesty, with one writing: "I absolutely needed this I have a 4-month-old and struggling with being body positive at the min, especially in lockdown finding the motivation." Another fan agreed, adding: "I’m 5 weeks on from having my first baby and this is very encouraging."

