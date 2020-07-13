Stacey Solomon shows off her insanely organised fridge - and it's so easy to copy The Loose Women presenter spent all morning tidying her fridge - and the results are incredible

Stacey Solomon is almost becoming more famous for her amazing home hacks and cleaning tips than she is for her TV presenting career – and one look at her insanely organised fridge reveals why. The Loose Women star showed off the results of her hard work of a morning spent sorting out her food shopping and wow, we can't stop staring.

Stacey has everything completely sorted, with glass containers with wooden lids, and compartmentalised plastic containers – all beautifully labelled with vinyl custom labels made by her sister Jenna Solomon. The bubbly TV star’s sister has her own shop –The Label Lady – which must be super handy for Stacey's labeling obsession.

The mum-of-three took advantage of baby Rex – her son with Joe Swash – going down for his nap, to get her fridge sorted. “Pickle is down so I’m going to finish Re-Fill hour (started this morning when I put the shopping away)," she posted in her Instagram stories, along with a crying laughing emoji. "Veg, eggs, tomatoes. We clearly love tomatoes."

"A tidy fridge is my favourite tidy EVER. It only stays like this for a MAXIMUM of 3 days but that’s enough for me," wrote the 30-year-old cleaning genius alongside a picture of the finished result. Very impressive indeed.

It took a whole morning but Stacey Solomon's fridge is flawless

If you want to copy Stacey’s class A fridge game then Etsy are selling storage boxes you can personalise with any text you like. And you can even change the colour of the text to a variety of colours, including rose gold and silver - just ask the seller. Now that's special!

