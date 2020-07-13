Stacey Solomon shows off her insanely organised fridge - and it's so easy to copy

Katherine Robinson
The Loose Woman presenter’s fridge defies belief – every different foodstuff has its own container, complete with beautifully labelled containers. If you want to copy Stacey, it's really easy to recreate
Stacey Solomon is almost becoming more famous for her amazing home hacks and cleaning tips than she is for her TV presenting career – and one look at her insanely organised fridge reveals why. The Loose Women star showed off the results of her hard work of a morning spent sorting out her food shopping and wow, we can't stop staring.
WATCH: Check out Stacey Solomon's amazingly tidy fridge
Stacey has everything completely sorted, with glass containers with wooden lids, and compartmentalised plastic containers – all beautifully labelled with vinyl custom labels made by her sister Jenna Solomon. The bubbly TV star’s sister has her own shop –The Label Lady – which must be super handy for Stacey's labeling obsession.
The mum-of-three took advantage of baby Rex – her son with Joe Swash – going down for his nap, to get her fridge sorted. “Pickle is down so I’m going to finish Re-Fill hour (started this morning when I put the shopping away)," she posted in her Instagram stories, along with a crying laughing emoji. "Veg, eggs, tomatoes. We clearly love tomatoes."
"A tidy fridge is my favourite tidy EVER. It only stays like this for a MAXIMUM of 3 days but that’s enough for me," wrote the 30-year-old cleaning genius alongside a picture of the finished result. Very impressive indeed.
It took a whole morning but Stacey Solomon's fridge is flawless
If you want to copy Stacey’s class A fridge game then Etsy are selling storage boxes you can personalise with any text you like. And you can even change the colour of the text to a variety of colours, including rose gold and silver - just ask the seller. Now that's special!
