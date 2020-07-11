Jamie Oliver shares hilarious video of son River – and we can't stop watching The TV star shared the video on Instagram

Jamie Oliver enjoyed a gorgeous morning at Saffron Walden market on Saturday, and shared numerous videos of stalls bursting with tasty, fresh produce.

The famous chef brought his young son River along for the trip, and also his trusty trolley, which he's rarely seen without. At one point, little River must have clambered into his dad's blue and yellow trolley, because Jamie shared a video of the youngster bundled up in the bag, and we can't stop laughing!

As Jamie zoomed in on the trolley, River's bright blonde hair could be seen poking out the top. Suddenly, the little boy started waving his arms around, much to the delight of a stall owner who couldn't resist coming up and shouting: "Boo" at the three-year-old.

As River turned to face the camera, he was smiling from ear-to-ear, and by the looks of it, having the time of his life!

However, on Friday it was mum Jools Oliver who shared a heart-melting photo of her and Jamie's youngest son.

Taking to Instagram, the mother-of-five posted a snap of River fast asleep.

"Morning Friday... and that's just the way I love you," she gushed in the caption. The sweet image itself saw the three-year-old look completely blissful as he enjoyed a late morning tucked up in bed.

Jools' followers were quick to comment on the cuteness overload, with one writing: "@joolsoliver he's the best when he's asleep, cutie pie." To which, the doting mum replied: "Course [laughing face emoji]." Another remarked: "Loving all your gorgeous pics of the kids!!! Miss those stages xxx."

Jools and her husband Jamie have been enjoying lots of time with their five children at the family home in Essex during the coronavirus lockdown, and their kids have even got involved with the celebrity chef's work, appearing on his Channel 4 show – Keep Cooking and Carry On – as well as in his Tesco advert.

