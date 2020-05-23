Joe Wicks tells Jamie Oliver that wife Jools is ready for baby number six It's no secret that Jools Oliver wants more children

Joe Wicks has been celebrating the launch of his new weaning book, Wean in 15, which has been well received by his millions of fans, but also his celebrity friends. Jools and Jamie Oliver have been the latest stars to publicly support his new project and it seems that Joe has taken it as a hint that Jools is ready for baby number six.

Taking to Instagram on Friday, Jamie Oliver shared several adorable clips of his son River, who recognised Joe on the cover of the book which was visible nex to the family's kitchen window.

Joe Wicks joked that Jools is ready for baby number six

"What did you say? Jamie can be hard asking his three-year-old son. "I think that's Joe Wicks in the back. It looks like Joe Wicks on that book," he tells his dad.

"It is Joe Wicks. Is that with his little baby? Here you go, do you want to have a look at his book? Go on," he says as he hands River the book. Jamie then told Joe: "Congrats on your new book publication Bro! Jools got it – she doesn't need a weaning book! But she wanted it anyway."

Joe was quick to react to the sweet post, by sharing it on his Instagram stories and writing across it: "I think @joolsoliver could be hinting she's ready for number 6 @jamie oliver. Get the mini bus ready."

Jamie and Jools have five children

Jamie and Jools are parents to Poppy, 18, Daisy, 17, Petal, 11, Buddy, nine and River, three, but the designer recently revealed that she wanted more children.

Talking on The Red Room Podcast, she said: "I want to keep going until I can't."

"I will probably think about stopping wanting another baby when I am about 47. Jamie says, 'You can't put an age on it because you keep on talking about it,' but just one more for River.

"I want to just stop bugging Jamie. But I feel like I don't know. I think one more."