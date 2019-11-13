Victoria Beckham often uses social media to praise the efforts of her children, and Wednesday was no different! The mum-of-four took to her Instagram Stories to celebrate her daughter Harper Seven after she received a huge honour at school. The eight-year-old has been awarded the title of Vice Captain and Victoria wasted no time in showing off Harper's new pin, proudly displayed on her belongings next to an equally impressive swimming badge. Captioning the snap, proud mum Victoria said: "Well done Harper Seven!" followed by several applause emojis.

Harper is settling back into school after enjoying the half-term break with her family in LA – and since their return, dad David is taking on new challenges to make her school lunches a more enjoyable experience. The retired footballer has taken to carving Harper's snacks into stars, hearts and his daughter's initial – and his knife skills are pretty impressive. Victoria approved too, captioning his efforts on Wednesday: "Pretty sure she has the most impressive snack in the class! 10/10 daddy!"

Victoria is one proud mum

The Beckhams arrived back in London at the start of the month following a two-week stay in LA. The family owns a home there and had fun celebrating Halloween, where they went trick-or-treating at their famous neighbours' houses, including Hailey and Justin Bieber. Harper was even treated to a night out with Victoria to see Billie Eilish in concert. David had a proud moment during their stay too, when he took his children to view his commemorative statue at Dignity Health Sports Park, the home of his former football team, LA Galaxy.

David doesn't make ordinary snacks for his daughter

The statue - which was unveiled earlier this year - marks the five years David spent as a member of the team. The doting dad shared a photo of his children sitting at the base of the statue on his Instagram account. "Very proud moment tonight taking the kiddies to see daddy's statue for the first time," he wrote.

