Khloe Kardashian has finally addressed the pregnancy rumours that have been circulating over the past few weeks. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star appeared on SiriusXM Hits 1 on Thursday morning, and was asked to clear the air surrounding the speculation. The mother-of-one had shared a Snapchat picture of two baby sheep with a pink arrangement, which looked like a pregnancy reveal. "Is there another baby on the way?" Khloe was asked, to which she replied: "I sort of wish, because True is two now and is getting big. It goes so fast. I know why people keep having kids now, but then they just all turn into teenagers."

Explaining her Snapchat photo, she added: "It was actually a friend of ours, we threw her a baby shower. It's such a weird time right now and everyone wore these face shields and masks. We had to be six feet apart through the whole shower. It was so strange, but so great that we were able to celebrate. It's such a different time, although I did love those sheep. They were from the shower."

On having more children, Khloe said: "I don't think I could handle the amount she's [Kris Jenner] had, but I love kids. I love my nieces and nephews. I love children, so I definitely would. I think with the state of the world, that scares me more."

"I am totally content with True. If all I had was True, she's fulfilled everything I could have wanted. She's so perfect. If I have another one, what a blessing, but if not, I am fine with it," she added.

Khloe shares True with ex Tristan Thompson, and the pair have spent time together during lockdown co-parenting their daughter. The star often shares cute videos of True on social media, and recently posted a sweet video of the toddler playing with her cousins Chicago, Dream, Saint and Psalm, at the family's Fourth of July party.

True was born just months apart from Kylie Jenner's daughter Stormi, and Kim Kardashian's daughter Chicago, and the trio are referred to by their family as "the triplets."

