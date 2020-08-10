Khloe Kardashian shares never-before-seen pregnancy photo The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star shares daughter True with ex Tristan Thompson

Khloe Kardashian has shared a beautiful photo of herself showcasing her bare baby bump during her pregnancy with her daughter True. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star was joined by younger sister Kylie Jenner in the picture, who was expecting daughter Stormi at the time. The picture was posted on Khloe's Instagram account on Monday to mark the Lip Kit founder's 23rd birthday.

The mother-of-one also shared some sweet pictures of Kylie as a little girl, and some never-before-seen snaps of the star with her daughter. Khloe has an incredibly close relationship with her youngest sibling, who often refers to her as her "second mum".

Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner when pregnant with True and Stormi

The Good American designer also shared a heartfelt tribute to Kylie on her big day, alongside more snapshots of the birthday girl. She wrote: "Happy birthday my baby girl!!! How is my baby girl 23?! Seriously how?

"But oh my goodness hasn’t this been the most spectacular 23 years?! We have the best memories and yet we still have so much life to live!! What an exciting thought! This is just the beginning.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star was pregnant at the same time as her younger sister

"Happy birthday sweet Kylie! Your love, humour, generosity, confidence, empathy, charm, strength are just a few things I love and adore about you!! "You motivate me and keep me in awe of you. We are all so blessed to have you. Luckier to be inspired by what an incredible mommy, sister, daughter and business woman you are.

"Being your sister is one of the greatest blessings life has given me. You have a heart of solid gold. You leave everybody better after meeting them. I sincerely thank God every single day for you and the rest of my family!

"May you continue to be surrounded by blessings, love, happiness and laughter! I will love you until the end of time! I will happily spend forever proving it."

Other members from Kylie's famous family also shared sweet tributes to her on her birthday. Mum Kris Jenner posted some throwback photos on Instagram, and wrote: "Happy Birthday to my beautiful baby girl, my youngest child @kyliejenner!!

"Kylie, you never cease to amaze me with everything you do in life... you are the most wonderful daughter, granddaughter, sister, friend, and unbelievable Mommy.... "You are the most thoughtful, generous, considerate, creative, smart and loving girl and I’m so blessed God chose me to be your Mommy!

"You have the biggest heart and I’m beyond proud of you!!! Happy birthday to this delicious piece of my heart! I love you!!! Mommy." [sic].

Kim Kardashian, meanwhile, offered customers 23% off the Kylie Jenner by KKW fragrance for the day, to mark her sister's birthday.

