The Kardashians aren't shy about sharing their private lives, whether on social media or on their hit reality TV show Keeping Up With The Kardashians. We've seen them marry, divorce, fight and even give birth! While half-sister Kylie Jenner kept her pregnancy and labour away from the public eye, Kourtney, Kim and Khloe were more open about sharing their journeys into motherhood. But as with much of their lives, giving birth was just as dramatic. Keep reading to discover the Kardashians' birth stories…

Loading the player...

WATCH: All you need to know about the Kardashians' kids

MORE: 9 surprising facts about the Kardashian kids you may not have known

Kourtney Kardashian

Kourtney pulled out both Mason and Penelope (Image: YouTube)

Kourtney was the first of the famous siblings to give birth, welcoming her son Mason in December 2009 – and she shared the whole experience on camera! Kourtney was the first (and so far only) sibling to pull out her own child during labour, and she did the same when daughter Penelope came along in July 2012. "She was coming out, and I was thinking, 'I should pull her,'" Kourtney explained during an interview. "With Mason, I had no idea I was going to do that. This time, I thought, 'This is what I'm supposed to do.'"

Kim Kardashian

Kim had a very difficult pregnancy with North and Saint

Kim gave birth to her first child North West in 2013, and while she claimed the labour didn't hurt, her pregnancy was far from smooth sailing. "When I was pregnant with my daughter North, I had a condition called preeclampsia or toxemia, which is basically when the mum’s organs start to shut down," she said in a video for her shapewear line Skims, adding: "The only way to get rid of that is to deliver the baby.” Kim went into emergency labour at 34 and a half weeks. "North was four pounds. She was almost six weeks early," she recalled, before revealing that her placenta grew inside her uterus instead of coming out - a condition that can be dangerous to mothers.

Despite her life-threatening pregnancy, Kim wanted more children so froze her eggs and delivered son Saint in December 2015. "I was able to get pregnant through that with my son Saint, and then I had two embryos left. I had the same condition, same awful delivery that I had with my first daughter," she said in the video. "After that, I had to have five different operations within a year and a half to fix the damage that all of that did on the inside." Kim turned to surrogacy for her next two children after her doctors refused to implant her final embryos. "They were like, 'We won't even put an embryo in you - that would be like malpractice,'" she recalled.

MORE: 9 of the most shocking fights from Keeping Up with the Kardashians

Khloe Kardashian

Khloe went into labour after discovering she had been cheated on (Image: YouTube)

Khloe's birth story certainly came with drama! The 35-year-old went into labour after her boyfriend at the time, Tristan Thompson, was caught on camera kissing a woman in a nightclub. Despite her heartache, Khloe allowed Tristan to be in the room when their daughter True was born. Explaining her decision, she shared on Twitter at the time: "Regardless of what Tristan did to me, I was never going to take that moment away from True or Tristan. She should not be punished for his actions. He is her father and they both deserve to love one another as deeply as they possibly can."

Kylie Jenner

Kylie shared a special video to announce the birth of her daughter (Credit: YouTube)

Kylie was the most secretive about her pregnancy. Despite rumours swirling that she was pregnant, she didn't confirm anything until she released a video of her journey into motherhood on Instagram following Stormi's birth in 2018. "I'm sorry for keeping you in the dark through all the assumptions. I understand you're used to me bringing you along on all my journeys. My pregnancy was one I chose not to do in front of the world," Kylie wrote.

While she hasn't said much about the labour, Kylie did reveal that big sister Khloe was in the delivery room with her. During an interview with Evening Standard Magazine, for which other sister Kim asked the questions, she said: "I needed Khloé in the room with me… She was there for all my other sisters. She’s just very, very nurturing. So she really helped me through the whole thing. Everyone should have Khloé in their delivery room."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.