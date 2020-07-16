Cat Deeley's sons look like twins in gorgeous new photo The star shares her sons with husband Patrick Kielty

Cat Deeley's sons are growing up so fast! The TV star shared a gorgeous new photo of her boys Milo, four, and James, two, on Thursday and they look more alike than ever.

Enjoying a day in the park, the boys looked more like twins with their matching golden curls, fair complexions and similar outfits.

James was dressed in an adorable Breton striped top paired with grey joggers, while Milo donned a cute grey sweatshirt with the slogan 'brother'.

Doting mum Cat posted the adorable snap of her sons sitting on a tree stump to her Instagram Stories, simply captioning it: "Lads on a log."

Cat has been making the most of her quality time with her children since lockdown and often shares sweet snaps of them all enjoying the great outdoors.

Earlier this week, she shared a video showing her playing with her two young sons. The clip showed Cat and her children stood in a lush, green field, by some fallen trees. Little James can be seen stood near his buggy as his mum blows bubbles for her boys, using a large wand. The family's dog can even be seen making an appearance at the end of the short clip. "Easy like Sunday morning," the 43-year-old wrote.

Cat and husband Patrick were married in 2012

Cat and husband Patrick Kielty – who were married in 2012 – spend the majority of their time in LA, but returned to London before the lockdown was announced. The former SM:TV star moved to the States in 2006, and the couple now own a £2.1million house in the city, which boasts an office, a gym, a pool and a spa as well as a gorgeous terrace that is perfect for entertaining.

The coronavirus has meant a more low-key summer than usual for the blonde beauty, who usually spends the season working on her hit reality dance competition So You Think You Can Dance, which she has fronted for 14 years. Last month, however, she shared the sad news that the 2020 series of the show would be cancelled due to COVID-19.

The lockdown has meant that Cat's fans have been given a glimpse into her home life. In April, she shared a very sweet clip showing Milo learning to ride his bike in the family garden.

