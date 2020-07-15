Vogue Williams reveals surprising pregnancy cravings as due date nears

Vogue Williams has suffered from morning sickness throughout her entire pregnancy, but there is one particular food she can't get enough of - cheese on toast!

In an interview with HELLO!, the Heart Radio star said she tends to eat the popular British food for breakfast, and even washes it down with a soft drink if she is really struggling with symptoms. "I have cheese on toast almost every morning at the moment because I haven't been feeling well," explained Vogue, who is expecting to welcome a little girl with her husband Spencer Matthews at the end of July. While chatting to us, she joked: "I've just had a coke and I'm feeling much better. I treat it like a hangover sometimes so I have a Coke Zero at half nine in the morning."

However, Vogue's recent pregnancy cravings have been very different compared to when she was expecting her son Theodore. "I think I wanted a lot of bruschetta with Theodore with lots of tomatoes," she said. And although she revealed she had a hankering for sugary foods after welcoming her first child, the 34-year-old said her morning sickness has seen her crave more healthy foods and less chocolate during this pregnancy.

Vogue has "gone off" chocolate and cake during her second pregnancy, but her son Theodore clearly has a sweet tooth!

"I went off fruit for a while but I'm really into fruit at the moment. And I've gone off chocolate and tea! I used to have about six cups of tea every day but it makes me feel a bit sick now. Of all the times to not be into chocolate or cake - I'm always into cake!" Vogue remarked. "Once I started breastfeeding I couldn't get enough pastries and sugar so I'm sure that will come flying back very shortly."

Luckily, her love of classic children's sweets has continued during her pregnancy, so she has been embracing indulging in sweet treats - even ordering a batch of her favourite Dib Dabs while chatting with HELLO!. Vogue said: "I love those Dib Dabs I'm going to order some on Amazon right now because you can never find them in the shops. They are my favourite!"

