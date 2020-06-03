David Tennant's wife Georgia has revealed her dream for daughter Birdie – to grow up in a world with theatres. The mum-of-five shared an adorable snap of her youngest on Instagram earlier this week, in which she was pushing her face into a mug from the Royal Court Theatre. Georgia pleaded with her followers to do all they can to support the industry before sharing her hopes for the seven-month-old. She wrote: "Please do what you can to support theatres during this time. I want her to grow up in a world where they exist so she can buy her own merch and stop nicking ours."

Georgia and David Tennant share five children

Georgia - who is the daughter of Peter Davidson, famed for playing the fifth Doctor - married actor David back in 2011; they met when she starred alongside him in the Doctor Who episode 'The Doctor's Daughter' in 2008. The couple are also doting parents to eight-year-old Olive, six-year-old Wilfred and four-year-old Doris. David adopted Georgia's 18-year-old son Ty from a previous relationship when they married.

The couple welcomed Birdie in October 2019, with Georgia announcing the arrival of her fifth child in an Instagram post. Sharing a snap of her husband holding a baby carrier as they left hospital with their new bundle of joy, she captioned the image: "An angel, a demon and a couple of babies. What could possibly go wrong."

The couple welcomed Birdie in October 2019

They didn't reveal her name though until March – and that wasn't by choice! Eldest son Ty accidentally let slip the name of his youngest sibling during an appearance on ITV's Lorraine. Clearly excited about his debut on the show, the 18-year-old wasted no time in taking the opportunity to give a shout-out to his family. Reeling off the names of his brother and sisters, a new moniker appeared in the mix – Birdie.

Georgia then confirmed her daughter's name by sharing a snap of an art piece created from scrabble tiles, which was made up with the names of their five children as well as the couple's names. "#teamtennant," she simply said in the caption.

