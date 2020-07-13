It seems like yesterday that Georgia Tennant shared a video of her daughter Birdie crawling, so fans were shocked on Sunday when the 35-year-old actress revealed her little girl was walking unassisted - or so it seemed!

"Instagram vs reality," David Tennant's wife captioned two Instagram photos, the first of which showed a picture-perfect snap of Birdie taking careful steps through an open field. However, the second photo revealed David sprinting away from his daughter to get out of the shot!

Fans were delighted with the sweet snap of the nine-month-old, with many noting how grown up she seems. "Is Birdie walking already? Clever girl! Takes after her mum," one wrote, and another agreed: "I can't believe she's walking already! Time sure flies!" A third added: "She’s walking!!! What is David doing?"

Georgia revealed her daughter Birdie has learnt to walk!

Many of Georgia's followers were equally as baffled over the Doctor Who actor's actions in the photo, with comments including: "He runs like a cartoon character," and even comparing him to a wild animal: "And here, is a rare snippet, of a wild David Tennant in his natural habitat."

Fans were confused after seeing Doctor Who actor David running away to get the perfect photo

David and Georgia welcomed their fifth child together in October 2019, and the doting mum recently shared a throwback photo of herself breastfeeding her baby daughter Birdie. However, she expressed her frustration after Facebook removed the picture, which saw Georgia at home gently tending to their little girl. She re-shared the snap on Instagram and said: "@facebook just removed this photo because it violated their policy on sexual images. Sort your [explicit] out @zuck or I'll come round there and squirt you in the eye." She also added the hashtags #breastfeeding and #ifyouthinkthisissexualitmaybeyouthatistheissue?

Fans of Georgia rushed to post comments, with many sympathising with the actress. "Since when is feeding a baby sexual I don’t understand the virtual world sometimes," wrote one follower, while another remarked: "This photo just shows one of the most natural things a woman’s body can do. Also one of the oldest things to ever exists. I definitely see nothing wrong with that! The issue is definitely them!"

