On Saturday, Ola Jordan shared the cutest video of her five-month-old daughter Ella ahead of a very special reunion. The former Strictly dancer took to her Instagram stories to post a short clip of the tiny tot in her car seat, looking at the camera as she waved her arms and kicked her legs.

Her doting mum didn't appear in the video but she could be heard off-camera, saying to her daughter: "Are you going to grandma and granddad’s? Ella, Ella!" The little girl seemed fascinated by what her mum was saying, and clearly she has an exciting reunion in her future.

WATCH: Ola Jordan shares gorgeous video of Ella ahead of emotional family reunion

As lockdown measures ease, many families are seeing each other for the first time in weeks or months. Ola and her husband James will no doubt be looking forward to seeing many of their relatives, as the family has had a tense time over the last few months, with James' dad being hospitalised due to a stroke three times since the couple welcomed their bundle of joy back in February.

The pro dancers have clearly found a lot of solace in spending time with their daughter during the ups and downs of lockdown, and have been charting their journey as parents every week in their exclusive HELLO! column. Earlier this week, the 2019 Dancing on Ice winner revealed that their little girl has had a small health worry of her own – a skin complaint.

James and Ola welcomed baby Ella in February

The dad-of-one said: "This week in particular, her rash got really bad. She had dry skin to start with which looked like eczema but when she got these little spots everywhere, so it was really worrying. We used a cream prescribed to her by a doctor which actually made things worse, and now we've got a different cream and things are much better." Sounds like she's raring to go for a fun family visit!

