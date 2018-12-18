Is the Countess of Wessex Gabby Logan's new style icon? Both blonde, both have impeccable dress sense...

TV star Gabby Logan looked incredible on Monday evening as she hosted the BBC Sports Personality of the Year awards. The blonde star dressed to impress in her a navy blue midi dress by Azzedine Alaïa. The scalloped number was a close-fitting frock, made from a springy, stretch-knit and flecked with festive silver threads. It cinches in at the waist and flares out to a full skirt. Priced at whopping £2290, it really is a timeless design. Think you've seen it before? You would be right! The Countess of Wessex wore the same design back in October, to Princess Eugenie's wedding. The wife of Prince Edward looked stunning her dress - and added a navy blue fascinator from her favourite hat designer Jane Taylor, and the mum-of-two accessorised with a striking bracelet and pretty drop earrings.

What's more, at the wedding of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in May, Sophie's daughter Lady Louise Windsor followed in her mother's footsteps and also wore a dress by Alaïa.

Her stunning black and white ensemble had a lovely flared skirt and she added a white bolero and a cocktail hat, also by Jane Taylor.

French-Tunisian fashion designer Azzedine Alaia died last year at the age of 77. The couturier was famous for his figure hugging designs and work with the supermodel Naomi Campbell.

His career took off in the 1980s, when he won a string of celebrity fans including Tina Turner, Raquel Welch, Madonna, Janet Jackson, Brigitte Nielsen and Grace Jones, who wore several of his creations in the James Bond film A View To A Kill.

The designer focused primarily on dressmaking and in 2000 he signed a partnership with Italian fashion house Prada. Lady Gaga, Michelle Obama and Marion Cottillard have also worn his creations. That's quite a fan list...

