There were big celebrations for Laura Tobin and her family at the weekend, as they celebrated daughter Charlotte’s third birthday. The GMB weather presenter took to Instagram to share a sweet snapshot of her little girl, showing her posing in the garden in a princess dress. Laura, 38, wrote: "My baby girl is 3!! Charlotte is 3 - How did that happen? She is our little Princess. She makes us smile & laugh all day, every day. We are so proud of the smart, kind & beautiful little girl she has become."

Referring to little Charlotte's tough start in life, she added: "She has come so far since being born 3 months early. She still shows the same strength & determination. Happy Birthday Charlotte."

Laura and her husband Dean welcomed their daughter – their first child – in September 2017. At the time of her birth, Charlotte weighed less than 3lbs. A few months later, Laura introduced her baby girl live on GMB, telling Susanna Reid, Kate Garraway and Charlotte Hawkins: "We're really good. I mean, no one tells you how hard it is being a parent. But do you know what, we're so lucky, she sleeps basically through the night. She doesn't like sleeping in the day – but that's ok, we'll take the night-time sleeping!"

Laura added: "She was two and a half pounds when she was born, she was tiny, and now she's just over 14lbs. She was on oxygen for a really long time but the bigger she gets, the stronger she gets."

The TV star went on to reveal what had inspried her little girl's name. "So, she's called Charlotte because my husband proposed to me in a town in Germany called Charlottenburg, which is named after Princess Charlotte," she shared. "And her middle name is Blossom, because when I was pregnant, you know, the blossom was out, and we thought that was nice."