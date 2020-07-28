Coleen Rooney shocks fans with new holiday photo of son Kai The Rooneys are believed to be holidaying in Barbados

Coleen Rooney and her eldest son Kai are clearly enjoying the summer holidays! The pair posed for a sweet photo together, in which Coleen could be seen rocking a fresh-faced, makeup-free look while her son wore a Gucci cap to protect himself from the sun.

"My big cheeky boy," the mum-of-four captioned the selfie, but fans couldn't believe how much the ten-year-old had changed. "Wow he is very grown up," one commented, and another remarked: "They don't half grow up fast." A third added: "So grown up, all your kids are their dads double," and several others agreed! "Him and Wayne are two peas in a pod," commented another fan, and another wrote: "You are gorgeous and he is the image of Wayne."

It is believed that Coleen has left her stunning £6million home in Cheshire behind to enjoy a family holiday in Barbados with former England footballer Wayne Rooney and their four boys Kai, 10, Klay, seven, Kit, four, and two-year-old Cass. In the background of the photo, lush green hedges can be seen lining a large sheltered dining area, and judging by the fact Kai had wrapped himself in a blue towel, we imagine they are lounging around an outdoor pool.

Coleen shared a glimpse inside their family holiday

The family have been spending lots of time together during the coronavirus lockdown, including throwing Klay had a very memorable seventh birthday party. In May, Coleen and Wayne transformed the playroom in their home for the occasion, decorating it with balloons spelling out their son's name and his age, along with life-size cardboard cutouts of Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson and John Cena.

A photo Coleen shared on Instagram showed Klay standing among all of his cards and presents in the middle of the room, while wearing a LA Lakers kit. He appeared to have received lots of different sports-themed gifts from his family, including a WWE wrestling belt, another LA Lakers jersey and a framed football poster.

