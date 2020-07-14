Chrissy Teigen's daughter Luna looks identical to model mum in cute holiday photo The American model is a doting mum to Luna and Miles

Chrissy Teigen's daughter Luna was the image of her mum in the latest photo of the family's stunning holiday.

SEE: Inside Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's mind-blowing LA home

In the cute Instagram snap, the four-year-old smiled sweetly for the camera dressed in a rainbow-striped summer dress as she held a tiny piglet - can you think of a more adorable image? American model Chrissy simply captioned it with a pig emoji, and while many of her 30.5 million followers noted how sweet Luna looked, others were blown away by the similarities between the little girl and her mum!

Chrissy Teigen shared a sweet holiday photo of her daughter Luna holding a piglet

"My god she’s a mini you," one of Chrissy's followers said of the snap, and another agreed, adding: "Exactly what came to my mind when I saw this picture.. she looks so much like her mum." A third also wrote: "Your twin."

Chrissy is currently enjoying a summer break with her husband John Legend and their two children Luna and Miles. The star has shared several glimpses inside their chic holiday home, including another sweet photo showing both of their children sitting on blue chairs on the patio outside.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Inside Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's garden in Beverly Hills

Inside, it features an open-plan dressing room and bathroom area, with mirrors lining one wall, a statement piece of artwork and a massive walk-in shower where John could be seen trying to maintain his dignity in the background of his wife's Instagram Stories video!

John Legend and his son Miles twinned in matching shorts

The family also made fans green with envy when they shared photos on a stunning yacht at the beginning of July - and fans once again noticed another striking family resemblance, this time between John and his mini-me son Miles. Dressed in matching rainbow shorts, the Ordinary People singer could be seen holding hands with his adorable son on the wooden deck of the luxury boat.

MORE: The top 20 coolest baby names for boys and girls in 2020