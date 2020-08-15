David Tennant has revealed that he worried his son Ty would be "rubbish" at acting, adding that he was delighted to discover he was actually "incredibly talented".

The actor made the confession during an interview with Candid magazine, saying: "Acting is a crapshoot anyway, and Georgia [Tennant, David's wife] and I had this fear when he went into it of, what if we see him in something and he's rubbish? Will we be able to tell him? But as it turns out, he's incredibly talented. Which was a great relief to realise!"

Ty, 18, is David's adopted son, and the teenager is following in his famous dad's footsteps, already having appeared in the likes of Tolkien and TV series War of the Worlds.

David, who also shares Olive, nine, Wilf, seven, Doris, five, and Birdie, 11 months, with his wife, even opened up about how wonderful fatherhood is.

The 49-year-old added: "Our kids are lovely, and I think that being a dad is one of the most extraordinary and life-affirming things that can ever happen to you, as well as being something you have to keep working at if you're going to be any good at it."

David, who wants his children to have as normal a life as possible, even addressed the reason why he and Georgia have decided not to talk about their children in interviews.

The doting dad explained: "But the kids don't ask to be photographed when we're walking down the street, and we've decided that if we don't talk much about them in public, then we can maintain a bit of moral high ground to be able to say to photographers, 'Look, we don't talk about them, so you don't need to take their picture'".

