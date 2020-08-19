Ayda Field marks daughter Coco's second birthday in sweetest way The Loose Women star also wrote a lovely message

Ayda Field and her husband Robbie Williams celebrated their daughter Coco's second birthday on Wednesday, and judging by the photos the Loose Women star shared on Instagram, it was a fabulous affair!

MORE: Ayda Field shares heartbreaking message with fans

Not only did Ayda post a sweet photo of little Coco standing on her tiptoes to get a better look at some delicious cakes, but the mother-of-four shared a second snap showing more of her children sitting outside the family's beautiful California home, and the stunning, mountainous scenery could be seen reflected in a window.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Ayda Field's daughter Coco walks in high heels

Not bad for a second birthday party!

Alongside the pictures, Ayda dedicated a sweet message to her little girl, telling Coco that she has "filled our days with joy", and calling her a "beautiful expression that miracles do happen".

MORE: Robbie Williams' wife Ayda Field shows off beautiful bouncy hair

Ayda shared the post on Instagram

MORE: Ayda Field marks ten-year wedding anniversary to Robbie Williams in incredible way

The 41-year-old's full post, in which she tagged her husband, read: "@robbiewilliams Coco Bean...since the day you arrived two years ago, you have filled our days with laughter, joy, and above all, unconditional love. You keep us on our toes and are a beautiful expression that miracles do happen. We love you soooo much...HAPPY BIRTHDAY COCO!!!"

It wasn't long before Ayda's followers filled the comment section of her post with sweet messages.

"Happy birthday little miss Coco!" wrote one. "Happy birthday to her, she's so cute!" added another, with a third writing: "Omg two already! Happy birthday Coco."

The happy celebrations come amidst a difficult week for Ayda, who took to Instagram on Monday to share a very touching tribute to her late father.

Uploading a throwback photo of her beloved dad, Ayda wrote: "Six years ago today, I got that horrible phone call. In one second, like a thunderbolt, you were gone."

She added: "Today, I will shed a few tears, toast a few glasses, and let the Universe know...I love you so much, Baba."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.