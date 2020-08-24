Robbie Williams and Ayda Field's loved-up photo from Italy will melt your heart The celebrity couple are enjoying their summer holiday in Europe

Robbie Williams and Ayda Field looked very much in love as they posed for a gorgeous picture during their Italian summer holiday. The couple, who recently marked their tenth wedding anniversary, were seen with their eyes closed as they locked arms with each other in front of a gorgeous outdoor backdrop.

MORE: Holly Willoughby shows off flawless figure in chic white swimsuit from summer holiday

"@robbiewilliams Mi Amore [my love in Italian] #whenthemoonhitsyoureye AWxx," gushed the Loose Women panellist. She also put the iconic love song, That's Amore by Dean Martin, in the background of the romantic post.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Ayda Field and Robbie Williams share glimpse of their lockdown date night

Fans of the celebrity couple rushed to post lovely comments, with one writing: "Best couple. I hope and wish for you both that you will stay forever together." Another remarked: "Beautiful couple, beautiful view, beautiful photo... just beautiful."

MORE: Ayda Field leaves Robbie Williams unimpressed with unusual nighttime routine

The summer vacation comes weeks after the stars toasted their milestone wedding anniversary. In honour of the special occasion, Ayda uploaded a photo of herself and Robbie sharing a kiss. "@robbiewilliams August 7, 2010... I said 'I Do'...ten years, eight dogs, four kids, three cats, two turtles, and one best friend later, 'I Do' all over again," she said in the caption. "Let's keep climbing this mountain 'til we reach the top...HAPPY ANNIVERSARY BOO."

Ayda and Robbie married at their Los Angeles home in a secret ceremony on 7 August 2010, and shared their wedding day exclusively with HELLO! magazine.

Ayda shared this gorgeous snap from their holiday in Italy

The lovebirds undeniably have one of the strongest marriages in showbusiness, having been together since 2006. However, things weren't always perfect as the mum-of-four recently confessed there was a "fork in the road" before she got a ring on her finger.

Speaking on her podcast Postcards from the Edge with Ayda Williams, the 41-year-old admitted to her guest - American musician Eve - that she was forced to sacrifice her career in order to have a future with her now-husband.

MORE: Ayda Field's stunning rainbow dress is giving us major summer vibes

"I met Rob in the very beginning of 2007 and we weren't even engaged or anything and we went to look at this house in Wiltshire and he kind of convinced me to move," she shared. "I was kind of still really in the throes of my career and I remember I was so in love with him but there was no ring on the finger. He definitely had disappointed me in the past so there was this real conflict."

The celebrity couple tied the knot in 2010

Ayda - who shares children, Theodore, seven, Charlton, five, two-year-old Colette and six-month-old Beau with Robbie - explained how the British singer urged her to turn down a big television role.

"I finally agreed to go over there [Wiltshire] and the day we got there and we landed I got offered another sitcom and he said, 'Turn it down, I want you to be with me,'" she added. "That was the moment like the fork in the road.

"Like no one had ever offered me a series before, I had to work hard and I said no to it. And he said it was in that moment that he said he knew that he would always protect me and always take care of me. But I didn't know it at the time!"

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.