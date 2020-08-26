Lea Michele shares adorable first photo of newborn son The Glee actress gave birth on 20 August

Lea Michele has shared the first photo of her newborn son after giving birth almost a week ago – and it's adorable!

The Glee actress posted a black and white image of her son, Ever Leo's tiny foot being cradled in his parents' hands.

MORE: Lea Michele keeps cool in a white maternity dress perfect for heatwave weather

Loading the player...

WATCH: 20 of the most original celebrity baby names

Captioning the post, Lea wrote: "ForEver grateful for this true blessing."

According to reports, Lea and her husband Zandy Reich welcomed their first child on 20 August, but they have shared no details about the birth.

Lea Michele shared the first photo of her son, Ever Leo

Rumours first circulated in April that the couple were expecting their first child, but they didn't confirm the news until 2 May. Lea posted a photo of herself displaying her blossoming baby bump, which she captioned: "So grateful," followed by a yellow heart emoji.

Fans of the Scream Queens star were delighted by the news - particularly since 2020 also marks the year that Lea's character in Glee, Rachel Berry, is pregnant.

Lea confirmed her pregnancy in May

MORE: Glee star Lea Michele's wedding dress is stunning – see her throwback photo

One person wrote: "lea michele is pregnant! Non-gleeks: omg i’m so happy for her she’ll be a great mum. Gleeks: ...AT THE SAME TIME AS RACHEL BERRY?!?!?"

Lea has maintained a low profile throughout her pregnancy, only posting several snaps of her growing baby bump.

Lea and Zandy married in 2019

Lea and Zandy married in March 2019 following two years of dating. Lea previously opened up about wanting children, telling Health: "Oh my gosh, I hope to be a mum of, like, ten kids—if it’s physically possible to pop that many out! Ha! I’m so excited about the thought of being a mum."

Speaking about her husband, she also said: "I always had relationships where I needed to be the one holding down the fort, and it’s wonderful to have someone who’s in their own lane and has a foundation for who they are and where they are in their own life.

"We met at the same level personally and professionally. And to go on that journey now together is unbelievable."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.