Chris Ramsey's wife Rosie shows off beautiful bare baby bump

Chris Ramsey's wife Rosie Ramsey has shared a photo of her bare baby bump, and the social media star looked gorgeous.

Posing in a pair of black drawstring trousers, Rosie – whose blonde hair was pulled back into a chic messy bun - held up her navy jumper to reveal her growing stomach.

MORE: Strictly's Chris Ramsey and his wife Rosie Winter share hilarious throwbacks of their wedding day

Fans were quick to comment on how fab she looked, and filled the comment section of Rosie's post with sweet replies.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Chris Ramsey's wife Rosie reveals baby drama after supermarket visit

"So beautiful," wrote one. "Awww! Lovely baby bump," added another, with a third adding: "Looking amazing!"

We second that!

MORE: Chris Ramsey's wife Rosie just wore the most gorgeous maternity dress

Rosie shared the snap on Instagram

MORE: Inside The One Show host Chris Ramsey's family home

Rosie revealed her bump for the very first time in July, when she took part in the 'Challenge Accepted' movement.

The 33-year-old shared a stunning black and white photo on Instagram to promote women supporting women – and she looked absolutely radiant.

Revealing she is 16 weeks pregnant, Rosie posed with her hand on her blossoming belly.

Captioning the beautiful snap, Rosie wrote: "#challengeaccepted Thank you @pandering_to_boys. I’m not entirely sure what this # is all about, but anything that can help empower women then I’m all for it!"

She continued: "I love women and I love being a woman. Thank you to my fellow sisters who hold me up on the regs, you know who you are. And thank you to all of you who are wonderful and supportive on here, it really does mean a lot."

Rosie and her comedian husband announced that they were expecting their second child on social media last month, writing: "4pm wine time BABY coming January 2021."

Followers flocked to the comment section to express their excitement, with some famous faces leaving sweet messages, too!

Loose Women star Stacey Solomon wrote: "Awwwww so exciting!" with many others simply leaving heart emojis and messages of congratulations.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.