Chris Ramsey's wife Rosie was positively glowing during their recent staycation, which marked their first trip as a family of four – baby bump included.

The pregnant podcaster won rave reviews for her maternity style, wearing a pretty floral-print frock that gently hugged her stomach as she posed for a photo with her son Robin.

Rosie's dress is from All Saints, but sadly, fans won't be able to get their hands on it as it's been in her wardrobe for years.

Answering fan queries about where they could buy one for themselves, Rosie broke the sad news, writing on her Instagram Stories: "For those asking, my dress if from @AllSaints."

She added: "I've had it for a couple of years and it's still going strong! Plus it fits the little baby tum in nicely."

Rosie Ramsey's fans went wild for her pretty All Saints dress

It was only late last month that Rosie revealed her growing baby bump for the very first time as she took part in the 'Challenge Accepted' movement. The 33-year-old shared a stunning black and white photo on Instagram to promote women supporting women – and her bump has certainly popped!

Revealing she is 16 weeks pregnant, Rosie looked radiant as she posed with her hand on her blossoming belly. Captioning the beautiful snap, Rosie wrote: "#challengeaccepted Thank you @pandering_to_boys. I’m not entirely sure what this # is all about, but anything that can help empower women then I’m all for it!

Rosie Ramsey revealed her bump at 16 weeks pregnant

"I love women and I love being a woman. Thank you to my fellow sisters who hold me up on the regs, you know who you are. And thank you to all of you who are wonderful and supportive on here, it really does mean a lot."

She added: "Also.... #16weekspregnant and my tummy has well and truly POPPED! Did you show earlier with your second? Or is that just me?!?"

Earlier this month, Chris and Rosie revealed that they are expecting their second child with a sweet Instagram post. The mother-to-be shared a photo of herself and Chris alongside their young son Robin, holding a sonogram. Rosie captioned the photo in a typically hilarious manner, writing: "4pm wine time BABY coming January 2021."

