Alex Jones' return to gym doesn’t go as planned thanks to adorable sons The One Show host's post will make you giggle

Alex Jones returned to her local David Lloyd gym on Wednesday, and marked the occasion with a hilarious post, revealing that her first day back was "not so relaxing" thanks to her adorable young sons Teddy and Kit.

Sharing three separate photos on Instagram, The One Show host kicked off her post with a picture of the sleek exterior of her local health centre, writing: "It's good to be back @DavidLloydUK."

WATCH: Alex Jones shares peek into son's bedroom

In her next snap, doting mum Alex captured her two lads in the swimming pool changing room, writing: "Not so relaxing because I brought these two little monkeys."

Alex shared the photos on Instagram

In the Welsh presenter's third and final post, Teddy and Kit could be seen dressed in their swim gear as they raced out of the changing room doors, prompting Alex to add the caption: "And they're off!"

The mother-of-two is known for her hilarious social media posts, and earlier in the month left her followers in stitches yet again when she revealed that she had locked herself out of her house.

Alex forget to take her keys with her to work and when she returned, her husband Charlie Thomson was not home with their two boys.

Seeing the funny side, the presenter shared a selfie as she ruffled her hair. "Forget my keys!" she wrote across the funny Instagram image.

Over the past few months, Alex has juggled her two young kids with her television career during the pandemic.

Admitting that it has at times been "overwhelming," she recently told The Telegraph's Stella Magazine: "Doing it all, I think, is really, really hard. All I hope is that it doesn't get harder for women. Because - sometimes, some days - the pressure is pretty unbearable."

