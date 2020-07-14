Alex Jones' son Kit steals the show in cute new holiday photo The One Show presenter is in Wales with her family

Alex Jones has melted hearts with the most gorgeous new photo of her youngest son Kit walking along the beach, hand-in-hand, with his granddad.

The One Show host, who is enjoying a two-week break in her native Wales, has been sharing little snippets into her family vacation after lockdown restrictions were finally eased this month.

"Beach life," the doting mum simply wrote alongside the precious picture, which showed her one-year-old son walking along the shore whilst dressed in a mini wetsuit.

Fans of the star rushed to comment on the cuteness overload, with one writing: "Too cute for words." Another remarked: "Ah what a lovely picture. Grandad and grandson. Enjoy family time Alex, it was a long time coming!"

Over the weekend, Alex was finally reunited with her parents as she travelled to their home with her children, Kit and three-year-old Teddy, as well as her husband Charlie Thomson. Their reunion had been a long time coming as the TV star was recently left in tears after her mum made an appearance on The One Show via video link.

The heartwarming holiday comes shortly after Alex opened up about juggling her two young kids with her television career during lockdown. Admitting that it has at times been "overwhelming," she told The Telegraph's Stella Magazine: "Doing it all, I think, is really, really hard. All I hope is that it doesn't get harder for women. Because - sometimes, some days - the pressure is pretty unbearable."

Alex and Charlie were married on 31 December 2015

"Mum often says to me, 'You know Al, I knew what I was supposed to be in a day. I was supposed to be a mother. You're trying to be a mother in the morning and then be somebody completely professional in the afternoon.'

"Sometimes, that is tricky, because your mindset doesn't necessarily flip as quickly as you want it to." Despite the challenges, Alex confessed she has been enjoying spending extra time with her loved ones during lockdown.

