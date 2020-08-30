Georgia Tennant shares baby Birdie's very relatable moment in new video of her walking Georgia and David Tennant are doting parents to five children

Georgia Tennant shared the cutest video of her ten-month-old daughter Birdie at the weekend.

Taking to Instagram, the mum-of-five posted a short clip of her little girl which showed her toddling from the back, wearing a sweet pink and outfit and letting out a squeal as she walked towards something in the centre of the room.

As she got closer, the object was revealed to be a toy teapot – proof that it's never too soon for a Brit to get excited about the nation's favourite beverage!

Georgia captioned the behind-the-scenes glimpse of her family life: "Still lured by the call of tea. #drunkbabies #didntexpectthattoalreadybeahashtag."

Georgia shares five children with actor husband David

Her fans were quick to express their approval of the lovely clip, with one cleverly quipping: "Baby ‘Tea’nnant," and another chiming in: "Such a cuTEA."

Other followers were stunned by the fact that the little girl is on the move already, with their comments including: "Whoa, walking already!

"Feels like she was just born," "Yay! She’s walking! Well done Birdie! Tea is a good mo(o)tivator," and: "I could’ve sworn it was just yesterday you announced she was born NOW SHES WALKING????? IM SO PROUD."

Georgia and David welcomed Birdie in October 2019

Birdie is the youngest child of Georgia and Doctor Who actor David, who the star married in 2011, a few months after giving birth to their daughter Olive.

The couple also shares son Wilfred, seven, daughter Doris, four, and son Ty, 18, who David adopted after marrying Georgia.

The 35-year-old has chronicled many of her little girl's milestones on social media but she confused her followers last month when she shared a snapshot of Birdie in a field, appearing to be walking on her own.

Georgia then revealed a photo she had taken seconds earlier, which showed her husband had held the little girl up before sprinting to get out of the shot!

"Instagram vs reality," the actress captioned the pictures.

