Julia Roberts has best reaction as niece Emma Roberts reveals gender of her baby

Julia Roberts is such a proud aunty! The Pretty Woman actress was one of the first to react to Emma Roberts' adorable pregnancy announcement over the weekend, where she also revealed the gender of her unborn child.

Emma had shared a photo of herself cradling her baby bump, and another of herself with her boyfriend Garrett Hedlund, and wrote in the caption: "Me...and my two favorite guys," along with two blue love heart emojis.

Julia was quick to comment, writing: "Love you," alongside the post, while Rumer Willis added: "Congratulations angel so excited for you." Glee star Lea Michele, who recently welcomed her first child, added: "You will be the greatest mama, love you Em! Boy mums together."

While Emma's pregnancy had been revealed by her mum Kelly Cunningham recently, the actress had kept quiet about the news until now. Kelly had responded to some fans on Instagram after Us Weekly had reported her daughter's baby news in June.

Emma Roberts confirmed her pregnancy and revealed she is expecting a boy

She had commented: "Thank you so much! Very excited," when congratulated, and had replied: "Yes!" when asked if Emma was pregnant. Soon after, Kelly deleted her Instagram page.

Emma and Garrett have been dating since March 2019, and have kept a low profile since they were first linked.

The actress will no doubt have a lot of support from her family during her pregnancy. Emma has a close relationship with her famous aunt, who is mum to twins Hazel and Phinnaeus, 15, and Henry, 13.

Julia Roberts was one of the first to react to her niece's announcement

Julia opened up about her relationship with her niece during an interview with Los Angeles Times in 2013. The mother-of-three said: "When Emma comes to stay with us, I always think, 'Please let her be the same,' and she is still the same magical girl she used to be.

"I think so much of it has to do with your intentions in taking on a business like this. If you have a pure view of what you want to accomplish, I think you can maintain your sense of self."

Most recently, Julia paid tribute to Emma on her birthday in February, writing: "Happy birthday to a gal I love and adore with my whole heart! Yes she is my niece."

