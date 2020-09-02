Charley Webb reveals she's nervous about sending kids back to school The Emmerdale star opened up on Instagram

Parents across the UK have been sending their children back to school for the first time since coronavirus struck in March, and on Wednesday, Charley Webb opened up about her boys' return to school.

Revealing that they weren't due back for two weeks yet, the Emmerdale star told her Instagram followers that she was "nervous" about eldest sons Buster and Bowie going back.

WATCH: Charley Webb's son Buster reveals incredible hidden talent

Sitting in a café as she spoke to the camera, the mother-of-three explained: "My whole feed is filled with kids going back to school. Mine aren't going back anywhere near yet.

Charley opened up on Instagram

"I think Buster's got another week and a bit, and Bowie's got two weeks until his first day. I'm so confused why we're so behind."

The Debbie Dingle actress then added that she was in no rush to see her lads back in the classroom, admitting: "Not that I'm complaining, because I'm still feeling quite nervous actually. But yeah, it's just weird that everyone's kids are going back to school."

Next, the 32-year-old hit the high street for a spot of back-to-school shopping, hilariously telling her Instagram followers that she'd forgotten whether she was supposed to send her kids back in shorts or trousers.

Charley's eldest boys, Buster and Bowie, are due back in school this month

"We've gone to get the kids new school shoes, and then their trousers and shorts. Do they go back in shorts? Or trousers? I don't know. I can't remember."

Charley shares three sons with her husband Matthew Wolfenden: Buster, ten, Bowie, four, and little Ace, who turned one in July.

It's been an exciting summer for the family, who recently returned from a beautiful countryside break.

Although it's unclear exactly where in the UK Charley whisked her family away to, judging by the few photos she shared, it was a gorgeous location surrounded by rolling greenery for the boys to play amongst.

