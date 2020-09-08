Christine Lampard's daughter Patricia may only be two years old, but she has already begun to try to help out in the kitchen – how cute!

"When your two year old makes your dinner!" the Loose Women star captioned a photo on Instagram. It showed a plastic plate resting on her lap with a wooden spoon and a large pizza slice. As well as the traditional cheese and tomato pizza ingredients, Patricia had also added a slice of pineapple. Perhaps this is a nod to Christine's favoured pizza toppings?

Adding pineapple to pizza is a well-known topic of debate, and it certainly proved to be very controversial among Christine's fans! "Love the pineapple slice, my kinda gal," one joked, and another added: "A Hawaiian pizza!! My fave." A third wrote: "So she put the pineapple on the pizza and I’m so happy!"

The Loose Women star revealed her daughter presented her with dinner!

Meanwhile, others were quick to disagree with the food combination, with one commenting: "Haha pineapple on pizza!! Controversy from a 2-year-old, she’ll go far," while another noted: "A Hawaiian - but hold the ham. Controversial." Regardless of the ingredients, it's the thought that counts, right? Even if the dinner is made out of wood!

Christine shares Patricia with husband Frank Lampard, who is also a doting dad to two older daughters Luna and Isla from his former relationship with Elen Rivas. The Chelsea football manager opened up about fatherhood on The High Performance Podcast with Jake Humphrey and Professor Damian Hughes.

Christine and Frank are doting parents to daughter Patricia

Admitting that he's at work at lot, he explained: "I'm always the dad that seems to go away to work quite a lot and probably come back, in her very young years. But sometimes you get that big, bubbly smile because you are the one that doesn't do all of the nitty-gritty jobs that Christine has to do, and I just have to come back and make her laugh and be funny.

"It's just a great position sometimes. But that's all I want to do. And bring her up with good manners. I want her to be a polite young girl, as I try to do with my older daughters because that's what would make me proud. I don't care... well I do care that they get their great grades when they get to the GCSEs and A level time. But if they're good people, then that's all I really want from them."

