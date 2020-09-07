There's no denying how much love and respect Frank Lampard has for his wife Christine. Appearing on The High Performance Podcast with Jake Humphrey and Professor Damian Hughes, the Chelsea football manager opened up about married life as how they both complement each other when it comes to their work/life balance.

"I do throw a lot of things off Christine, and she's not picking like what fullback we're going to play that weekend," he explained. "But at the same time, if I have certain issues which are life issues, and actually football issues sometimes, I can definitely go home. I'm fortunate to have that because I think she's very work-oriented."

The couple, who got married in December 2015, first started dating in 2009 after they met at the Pride of Britain Awards. They got engaged in 2011, and are now parents to their daughter Patricia, who turns two this month.

On Christine's work ethic, doting husband Frank said: "She's had a really good career in what she does, and I really sort of - I obviously love her very much but I really respect her for how she’s got on in her career and works, and how diligent she is.

"Like when we're at home, and she's been working recently doing a TV program, an early morning one, and we're sitting and I'm doing my patterns at night. We've got a young baby there, and she's doing her notes at night.

"I think I said this to you recently, but we're sitting there for two hours. And we kind of look at each other and go, 'did we really expect to be in this position? Is this really why we haven't spoken for a while, because we're working away.' Don't get me wrong, we have lots of downtime, but I love the fact that I have somebody there that gets working environments. And I love to bounce [ideas] because it's a different view, a different opinion."

Frank then confessed that although he turns to his staff for football advice all the time, it helps that Christine can give him a "different perspective" on things. "It's great sometimes; I go, 'Christine, what do you think about this problem, I've got a player here and he didn't turn up for training yesterday. But we still probably need him on the weekend, what do you think?' he added.

"And she goes, 'does he have a girlfriend, a wife? Is there a problem? Have you spoken to them? Maybe you should speak to them.' And I'm like, 'yeah.' So she's not my life coach as such, but I'm very fortunate to have someone to bounce things off of at home."

As well as being a loving father to baby Patrica, Frank is also dad to his eldest two daughters Luna and Isla from his former relationship with Elen Rivas. Of fatherhood, the former footballer continued: "I try and be the dad, as I did with my two older daughters as well, and obviously still try and do as they get older as still obviously the relationship changes.

"But with Patricia, lockdown came, obviously a difficult time for everyone in the world. But for me, in terms of home life and being able to devote more time to her, it was the big plus of a tough time for everybody for me at home.

Admitting that he's at work at lot, he explained: "I'm always the dad that seems to go away to work quite a lot and probably come back, in her very young years. But sometimes you get that big, bubbly smile because you are the one that doesn't do all of the nitty-gritty jobs that Christine has to do, and I just have to come back and make her laugh and be funny.

"It's just a great position sometimes. But that's all I want to do. And bring her up with good manners. I want her to be a polite young girl, as I try to do with my older daughters because that's what would make me proud. I don't care... well I do care that they get their great grades when they get to the GCSEs and A level time. But if they're good people, then that's all I really want from them."

The High Performance Podcast with Jake Humphrey and Professor Damian Hughes is available on all podcast providers.

