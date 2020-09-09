Rochelle Humes unveils daughter Alaia-Mai's smart new hairstyle for school

Like many parents across the UK, Rochelle Humes is getting back into a routine now her children have returned to school. But it's clear the This Morning star is not struggling with time in the mornings after she showed off her daughter Alaia-Mai's incredible new hairstyle!

On her Instagram Stories, the doting mum-of-two shared a photo of her eldest daughter, seven, dressed in school uniform with her back to the camera. And we're not surprised Rochelle was keen to show off her hair transformation – we would too if we possessed the star's impressive hairdressing skills.

Alaia-Mai's dark hair was fastened into a high ponytail with long ringlets falling down to her neck and a huge blue bow to finish off the look. With her smart new hairstyle and her crisp blue shirt and grey jumper, the little girl looked so smart ready for school.

Rochelle and her two daughters both have naturally curly hair, but the Saturdays singer used to regularly straighten her hair. Back in 2017, she revealed her plans to embrace her curls following a heartbreaking revelation from Alaia-Mai.

The This Morning star showed off her hairdressing skills ahead of Alaia-Mai's school day

Her little girl admitted that she didn’t like having curly hair, because "she didn’t look like a princess". Rochelle continued: "It then dawned on me that maybe this issue started closer to home because, all she has ever known is her Mummy to style her hair straight, when in fact mine is naturally curly too...She is already over the moon that we have 'matching hair'!!"

It has been an emotional week for Rochelle who said there has been "a lot change in the family". Sharing a photo of herself in tears and a video of her youngest daughter Valentina dancing, the 31-year-old confessed: "A lot of change for us at the minute as a family - new house, new area but, the most change for my Alaia starting a brand new school after lockdown.

"I'm so proud of how brave she is and so ready for a new adventure, so odd for me not being able to go in and make sure she’s okay but I guess that’s the new 'normal' for you. I held it together and as soon as the door shut I lost it."