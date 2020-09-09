Vogue Williams shares sneak peek at son Theodore’s incredible new room The star and husband Spencer Matthews have two children

Vogue Williams gave her followers a glimpse into her son Theodore's gorgeous new room on Wednesday, and we can't wait to see more!

The mum-of-two took to her Instagram Stories, where she posted some short videos that showed off the stunning décor choices she had made for the two-year-old so far and promised that she would reveal more when the makeover was complete.

The Heart FM presenter showed some lovely lion and giraffe felt wall hangings, followed by a series of beautiful animal prints, all of which had been immaculately framed.

"Doing up T's room in London, because Gigi's taking his old room," she explained, referring to her daughter, who was born in July.

WATCH: Vogue Williams shares sneak peek at son Theo’s amazing bedroom

The former Dancing with the Stars contestant went on: "And look how incredible these wall hangings are, I just love them."

Vogue then showed her son walking down the hallway ahead of her carrying her handbag.

The pair stopped in his room, where the star showed off part of the wall, which featured prints of a giraffe, panda, bear, and koala.

"Going to do a full room reveal when it's done," the doting mum said. "But these are the little prints I got, you can actually get them framed and in all different sizes."

Vogue is a devoted mum to her two children

She then showed a glimpse of some amazing wallpaper, which was white flecked with gold.

"The gorge wallpaper is from The Modern Nursery… I love the wallpaper," she added.

Vogue and her husband Spencer Matthews spend most of their time in London, having bought a house in the city three years ago.

They also own a fabulous home in Dublin which they recently upgraded from a flat to a house after searching for the right residence for a year.

The glamorous blonde, who is originally from Ireland, wrote on Instagram over the summer: "We aren’t moving home but we have wanted a bigger space in Dublin for a long time. Now we can all fit and hopefully spend a little more time in Ireland."

