Vogue Williams shares peek into son's amazing second birthday party The star put on an amazing party for her son

Vogue Williams and Spencer Matthew's son Theodore turned two on Saturday – and the doting parents pulled out all the stops for their little lad's big day.

Vogue shared photos of the jaw-dropping, jungle-themed event on Instagram – and we have to say we were left feeling a little jealous.

The mother-of-two revealed that guests were welcomed by a large sign that read: "Theodore turns two, September 5th 2020."

The incredible outdoor space had been kitted out with jungle plants, some of which poured out of thematic crates.

Not bad for a second birthday party!

Big statues of animals including a giraffe, zebra and lion had been dotted about, and the area was filled with grey, gold and animal print balloons.

In the centre of the celebrations was a long white table, full of amazing animal-themed cutlery and even gold plates in the shapes of leaves!

Look at that spread!

At one point, Vogue even revealed that there was a goodie bag station piled with tote bags for guests and also safari explorer hats.

As for activities, little Theodore could be seen getting stuck into some gingerbread decorating, and also had a blast popping balloons with his fork.

Of course, Theodore's new baby sister Gigi was also there – with Vogue posting a video of her two-month-old sitting on a family member's lap before the celebrations kicked off.

The Heart Radio host and the former Made in Chelsea star welcomed their second child in July, with Spencer telling HELLO! at the time: "Her birth was a wonderful moment that I'll treasure."

Vogue also revealed that she has been trying to prevent any sibling rivalry between Theodore and his baby sister.

She said: "He's been getting a lot of presents off a lot of people. It's like Christmas in this house.

"We want him to feel special, but actually, he's been spoilt rotten. He loves his sister though, and he says 'Baba!' He loves holding her. Though he had a couple of quite jealous days at first, and when I'm feeding her he sometimes gives me a little pinch."

