Coleen Rooney shares adorable photo of son trying on school uniform for first time

Coleen Rooney has shared the most adorable photo of her son Kit trying on his school uniform for the very first time.

In the snap, the little boy could be seen decked out in grey shorts, a jumper and a stripy blazer as he grinned from ear to ear.

But most adorable of all was Kit's black and yellow hat – very smart indeed!

Alongside the picture, doting mum Coleen wrote: "Uniform try-on," and it wasn't long before the star's fans flocked to the comment section to note just how cute her son looked.

"He looks amazing! Such a cheeky face," one wrote. "So cute," another noted, with a third adding: "How cute is he!"

Coleen shared the sweet photo on Instagram

Coleen and her husband, footballer Wayne Rooney, share four sons, Kai, ten, Klay, seven, Kit, four, and Cass, two.

Earlier in the month, the 34-year-old was forced to deny that she is pregnant with her fifth child after photos of her wearing a bikini on holiday were published online.

Sharing a lovely photo alongside her mum Colette, she explained: "Having a great time on our favourite island, so lucky and grateful to be here.

"A lot of local paparazzi on the beach as always (doesn't stop us all having fun) seen some unflattering photos out... but no am not pregnant for them asking. I've just put weight on."

Fans were quick to heap praise on Coleen for her honest post, with one writing: "You always look lovely. Nice to see you having fun you look happy smiling Coleen, sending lots of love and big hugs, stay safe and take care."

Another remarked: "They're not unflattering photos. You look great. Most importantly, you look like a happy mum with very contented little boys. Enjoy your holiday."

