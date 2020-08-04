Coleen Rooney has denied she is pregnant after photos of her wearing a bikini on holiday were published online. The 34-year-old is enjoying some rest and relaxation in Barbados with her husband Wayne, as well as their sons Kai, ten, Klay, seven, Kit, four, and Cass, two.

MORE: Coleen Rooney shares rare photo with husband Wayne during holiday

Sharing a lovely photo alongside her mum Colette, the footballer's wife explained: "Having a great time on our favourite island, so lucky and grateful to be here.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Coleen Rooney in 60 seconds

"A lot of local paparazzi on the beach as always (doesn't stop us all having fun) seen some unflattering photos out... but no am not pregnant for them asking. I've just put weight on."

MORE: Jamie Oliver shares rare photo of lookalike sister for this special reason

Fans were quick to heap praise on Coleen for her honest post, with one writing: "You always look lovely. Nice to see you having fun you look happy smiling Coleen, sending lots of love and big hugs, stay safe and take care x." Another remarked: "They're not unflattering photos. You look great. Most importantly, you look like a happy mum with very contented little boys. Enjoy your holiday."

Over the past week, Coleen has been giving fans an intimate insight into her family holiday by sharing lovely pictures – including one with her football star husband at dinner. The couple sat at a dinner table in a restaurant with their heads close together and smiled at the camera, both looking happy and sunkissed. She simply captioned the photo with two emojis of champagne glasses and a yellow heart.

MORE: Coleen Rooney shocks fans with new holiday photo of son Kai

Another one showed the lovebirds pose outside with their four sons, all dressed in colourful swimming gear. "Look at the camera boys...," teased Coleen. Prior to lockdown restrictions easing, the family spent several months at their £6million Cheshire mansion, where they made the most of the time at home.