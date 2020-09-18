Gigi Hadid just shared the sweetest baby bump photos

Since Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik shared their pregnancy joy with the world, the couple have only given fans a small glimpse into their journey. However, on Thursday, the 25-year-old model surprised her followers after posting a series of beautiful, throwback baby bump photos.

"From about 27 weeks [heart emoji] time flew," she simply gushed in the caption. The precious close-up snaps showed the expectant mother looking gorgeous as she posed at her mother Yolanda Hadid's farm in Pennsylvania, where her family isolated during the pandemic.

"The cutest picture ever. Love you G," her father, Mohamed Hadid, wrote in the comment.

Gigi's model friend were quick to reply, with Helena Christensen saying: "Can't wait to see you and your little one." Adriana Lima added: "Beautiful mama, much love to you."

The post comes shortly after the model's dad hinted that she had already given birth. He took to Instagram to share a sweet note to his "little grandchild," which read: "Hello little grandchild, it is me, my heart is as happy as can be. I wish for you the sun and the moon, I wish for you a happy time."

One of the stunning photos Gigi shared of her baby bump

The businessman captioned the post: "In the name of God the merciful, I want to say I love you and so proud of you. @gigihadid. Know that Grandpa's always near, I'd do anything, anything for you, my dear.

"When I heard you were on the way, I smiled and wiped a tear away. I cried the tear because I knew my heart would always belong to you."

The model is due to give birth any day

This is set to be the first child for the Gigi and her former One Direction singer beau. They confirmed their pregnancy news in back April after weeks of speculation. Throughout her pregnancy, Gigi has been keeping a relatively low-profile and has kept details of her journey private.

