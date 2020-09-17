Gigi Hadid's baby daughter: dad causes a stir by sharing personal post The supermodel announced her pregnancy earlier in the year

Gigi Hadid hasn't revealed the due date of her baby daughter, but if her dad's latest Instagram post has anything to go by, she's already given birth!

Mohamed Hadid took to Instagram to share a sweet note to his "little grandchild," which read: "Hello little grandchild, it is me, my heart is as happy as can be. I wish for you the sun and the moon, I wish for you a happy time."

The businessman captioned the post: "In the name of God the merciful, I want to say I love you and so proud of you. @gigihadid.

"Know that Grandpa's always near, I'd do anything, anything for you, my dear.

"When I heard you were on the way, I smiled and wiped a tear away. I cried the tear because I knew my heart would always belong to you."

The sweet note follows shortly after Bella Hadid shared a picture of Gigi's baby bump from June, alongside the caption: "Can't stop crying."

Gigi replied to the post, with a series of smiling face emojis.

Gigi Hadid's dad shared a sweet note to his grandchild

Gigi announced her pregnancy with boyfriend Zayn Malik in April. The 25-year-old had been journaling through her pregnancy over the past few months, and recently shared some beautiful pictures of herself posing with her bump.

Gigi and Zayn Malik announced their baby news in April

Throughout her pregnancy, Gigi has been experiencing cravings for various foods, including bagels, and she even had a bagel birthday cake in April!

The star opened up about this during a virtual interview with Jimmy Fallon recently. She said: "My craving has been everything bagels."

Gigi has an incredibly supportive family

The model, who spent her early pregnancy at her family's ranch in New Hope, Pennsylvania, told the late-night chat host: "We did a breakfast party of like a few people, and then a dinner party of the same few people, so we tried to make it a day.

"But yeah, in the morning, my family brought out an 'everything bagel cake', which already blew my mind because my craving has been everything bagels. I eat a bagel every day, so I was already so excited that my birthday cake was an everything bagel."

