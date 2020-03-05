Alesha Dixon has revealed she would love to have another baby sooner rather than later. During Wednesday's Loose Women, the Britain's Got Talent judge touched upon motherhood and her plans for a third child. Asked whether she still sees herself as an older mum, Alesha replied: "I try not to look at it like that, but I'd be lying if I didn't say it's something that I think about, especially when I think about potentially having another baby. I do think 'Well, I don't know if I want to be too old before I have another.' I'm 42 this year."

Alesha is already a doting mother to daughters Azura, six, and six-month-old daughter Anaya, whom she shares with her husband Azuka Ononye. Talking about her eldest child being a big sister to little Anaya, the 41-year-old revealed: "She was reading to her sister the other night actually and it was the most special thing ever… it was gorgeous."

Alesha shares two daughters with Azuka Ononye

Panellist Carol McGiffin then asked if Azura is hassling Alesha to have a third child, to which the singer shared: "She has good and bad days. Some days she said, 'No' and other days she says, 'Yes, it's time for a brother now.'" She added: "She said one day, 'Oh it's really hard isn't it mummy, having children?' She did actually say one day she missed it being the three of us. I said, 'You did ask me for a sibling. You know mummy did this for you!' That kind of thing."

Alesha went on to confess that she feels "different" since becoming a mother to two children. "It's lovely," she said. "It's the loveliest disruption I've ever had in my life. Every day is a new challenge. I have good days, I have days when I'm crying and exhausted, but I try my best." Talking about the support she gets from her partner and mum, she revealed: "My mum is amazing, my partner is incredible as well."

