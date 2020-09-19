Alesha Dixon knocked it out of the park again on Saturday, wowing fans with another winning look for the third semi-final of Britain's Got Talent.

The mum-of-two looked sensational in a ruffled yellow mini dress with black detailing running along the low-cut sweetheart neckline.

Alesha finished off her ensemble with plenty of gold jewellery, some strappy heels and a decent amount of body highlighter for a glowing look.

Since BGT returned to the air, Alesha has certainly upped the ante with her beautiful outfits. Last week, she stunned in an eye-popping satin trouser and coat combo.

Alesha looked stunning in yellow

Donning a pair of bright hareem pants and a matching cropped blazer jacket, the judge almost stole the show in her one-of-a-kind outfit. The star paired the electric number with a strappy black bralet with black heels and wore her hair in a beautiful braided bun.

Alesha looked incredible on Saturday

To welcome back the series after lockdown at the beginning of the month, Alesha dazzled in a gorgeous rainbow-hued dress from Rami Kadi, commanding attention in the strapless sequinned number.

But even more spectacular was the doting mum's eye-popping jewellery! The TV favourite completed her look with a few choice Veiled Rebel pieces, proudly showing her support to a black-owned brand in the midst of the Black Lives Matter movement.

Alesha wore this dazzling design for the return of BGT

The company, founded by solicitor-turned-designer Alison Morris, prides itself with creating "unapologetic unisex jewellery". They combine new technology and traditional techniques to produce jewellery with a minimal aesthetic - and we love that Alesha put the spotlight on an independent brand.

Alesha opted for the 'Duo Claw Maxi Earrings', which retail at £165 and were perfectly complemented by the £245 'Claw Maxi Ring'. The totally unique designs added a rock chic edge to her fairytale dress.

Founder Alison took to Instagram at the time to share some stunning behind-the-scenes shots of Alesha, thanking stylist Laury Smith and writing: "An incredible night. @aleshaofficial on @bgt semi final show wearing our duo claw maxi earrings and claw maxi ring. Looking absolutely stunning".

