Gigi Hadid looks ready to pop in stunning new baby bump photos The model is expecting her first child with Zayn Malik

Gigi Hadid appears to be just weeks away from welcoming her first child with boyfriend Zayn Malik, judging by the stunning new photos of her baby bump.

The model's mother Yolanda posted two gorgeous black and white photos of her daughter's naked belly on Friday – and she looks ready to pop!

One image sees the 56-year-old resting her head on Gigi's stomach as she sits in a wicker chair, while the other shows four hands, belonging to three people, placed on Gigi's bump.

Captioning the photo, Yolanda wrote: "Waiting patiently for her angel to be born......"

Fans were delighted by the photos, with one writing: "This is too cute!" Another said: "Such a precious pic."

Gigi looks to be nearing the end of her pregnancy

Since Gigi and Zayn shared their pregnancy joy with the world, the couple have only given fans a small glimpse into their journey.

However, on Thursday, the 25-year-old model surprised her followers after posting a series of beautiful, throwback baby bump photos.

This will be Gigi's first child

Yolanda's post comes shortly after the model's dad, Mohamed Hadid, hinted that she had already given birth.

He took to Instagram to share a sweet note to his "little grandchild," which read: "Hello little grandchild, it is me, my heart is as happy as can be. I wish for you the sun and the moon, I wish for you a happy time."

One of the stunning photos Gigi has shared of her baby bump

The businessman captioned the post: "In the name of God the merciful, I want to say I love you and so proud of you. @gigihadid. Know that Grandpa's always near, I'd do anything, anything for you, my dear.

"When I heard you were on the way, I smiled and wiped a tear away. I cried the tear because I knew my heart would always belong to you."

The model is due to give birth any day

This is set to be the first child for the Gigi and her former One Direction singer beau. They confirmed their pregnancy news back in April after weeks of speculation.

Throughout her pregnancy, Gigi has been keeping a relatively low-profile and has kept details of her journey private.

