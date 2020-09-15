Football's 'miracle man' Fabrice Muamba and his wife Shauna have confirmed that they are welcoming a new addition to their family in November.

In an exclusive interview in this week's HELLO!, the 32-year-old sportsman revealed that the couple are overjoyed to be having a baby girl, and that she is already showing promising signs of being the perfect asset to complete the family five-a-side formation he's started with her three soccer-loving big brothers.

"She has definitely got a good kick on her - strong - and she is much livelier than any of the boys were," gushed the former Premier League player, who cheated death in 2012 after suffering a cardiac arrest on the pitch that caused his heart to stop beating for an astonishing 78 minutes.

"Every night, I feel her. That's when she seems to be at her most active. It never stops being special, feeling your baby moving."

Whilst Fabrice was happy to leave the gender of their fourth-born to chance, Shauna, 35, admitted she sought help in conceiving a daughter.

"All my children have been so wanted, but I have a great relationship with my mum and always hoped that one day I'd experience that mother-daughter bond," said the doting mum, who met Fabrice when he was playing for Birmingham City and she was a student at the city's university.

Meanwhile, the couple's sons Joshua, 11, Matthew, seven and four-year-old Gabriel, are "so excited" and can't wait to meet their little sister.

The couple are already proud parents to three sons

"I'm the eldest of nine – I have eight brothers – but I always wished I was the youngest like this little one, because she's got protectors for life in our boys," remarked Shauna. "And I can't wait to see Fab's bond with her grow. I'm already getting emotional thinking ahead to when he walks her down the aisle on her wedding day."

"You hear about what it's like, that dad and daughter relationship, but I can't imagine yet what it feels like to experience it," added Fabrice. "With the boys, it's all quite full on and I do have to shout at them sometimes. Will I be able to shout at a little girl, or will I let her get away with everything she wants to do...?"

Back in 2012, Fabrice suffered the near-fatal trauma during the first half of an FA cup quarter final match, resulting in him being 'technically dead' for 78 minutes. In a miraculous recovery, doctors were able to revive the sportsman, who was discharged from hospital a month later.

To the delight of fans across the globe, Fabrice tied the knot with Shauna in December of that year in a star-studded wedding, which was exclusively covered in HELLO!.

To read the full interview, grab the latest issue of HELLO!, out now...